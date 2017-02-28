BRIEF-Facebook says beginning test of new advanced measurement tools focused on reach, attribution
* Beginning a test of new advanced measurement tools focused on reach and attribution
Feb 28 APG SGA SA:
* Dividend / special dividend of 24 Swiss francs per share
* FY group sales revenue 0.7% higher at 315.4 million Swiss francs ($313.11 million)
* FY net income rises by 0.8% to 52.6 million francs Source text - bit.ly/2myG5ZD
Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0073 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
PARIS, March 7 French media giant Vivendi said on Tuesday it would cut the number of its supervisory board members from 14 to 12, effectively increasing the grip of chairman Vincent Bollore on the group.
* Signs agreement for delivery of Digital Signage with LED giant screens for a customer in outdoor advertising