4 months ago
BRIEF-Aphria raises $100 mln to fund continued expansion of production capacity and other strategic opportunities
#Market News
April 20, 2017 / 1:49 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Aphria raises $100 mln to fund continued expansion of production capacity and other strategic opportunities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - Aphria Inc

* Aphria raises $100 million to fund continued expansion of production capacity and other strategic opportunities

* Aphria Inc- Expects that 50% of net proceeds of offering will be allocated towards currently unfunded portion of part IV expansion

* Aphria Inc - Secured a $100 million raise, including a $75 million bought deal equity financing and $25 million in debt financing through a five-year term loan

* Aphria Inc - As part of raise, Aphria entered into an agreement with Clarus Securities Inc., on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters

* Aphria Inc - Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a "bought deal" basis, 11.54 million common shares of company at a price of $6.50 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

