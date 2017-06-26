BRIEF-Intekplus signs contract worth 1.32 bln won
* Says it signed a 1.32 billion won contract with Samsung Electronics Co,.Ltd to provide semiconductor appearance inspection equipment
June 26Apic Yamada Corp
* Says it files for delay in submitting financial report for fiscal year ended March 31, 2017 to a deadline of July 31 from June 30
* This is due to investigation result from an external investigation committee
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/iSey2w
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it lowered conversion price of 3rd series convertible bonds to 4,695 won/share from 4,973 won/share, effective June 22