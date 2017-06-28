BRIEF-Inspec announces exercise of options
* Says 110,800 units of its eighth series options were exercised to 110,800 shares of its stock, during the period from June 6 to June 27
June 28Apic Yamada Corp
* Says it has received the approval to extend the deadline of submitting the financial report for FY ended March 2017 to July 31, instead of June 30, on June 28
* Says it received an order for electronics business related equipments, worth 110 million yen