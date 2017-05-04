BRIEF-Fininvest ups Mediaset stake, now controls 41.09 pct of voting rights
May 12 Mediaset's top shareholder Fininvest, the investment holding of the family of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, says:
May 4 Apn Outdoor Group Ltd
* Acknowledge that ACCC released a statement of issues (SOI) in relation to proposed merger of APO and OML
* Currently considering next steps, including impacts on proposed transaction timeline Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 12 Mediaset's top shareholder Fininvest, the investment holding of the family of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, says:
* Q1 NET LOSS 54,000 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 19,000 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Data Communications Management Corp announces first quarter financial results for 2017