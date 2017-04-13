FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
BRIEF-Apogee Q4 earnings per share $0.80
#Market News
April 13, 2017 / 10:46 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Apogee Q4 earnings per share $0.80

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 13 (Reuters) - Apogee Enterprises Inc:

* Apogee reports record fy17 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.80

* Q4 revenue $314 million

* Apogee enterprises inc - we expect to drive revenue growth of about 10 percent and deliver earnings of $3.35 to $3.55 per diluted share in 2018

* Apogee enterprises inc - in fy18 expect to drive revenue growth of approximately 10 percent and deliver earnings of $3.35 to $3.55 per diluted share

* Fiscal 2018 gross margin is expected to be approximately 28 percent and operating margin approximately 12.5 percent

* Apogee enterprises inc - fy18 capital expenditures are anticipated to be $50 million to $60 million

* Apogee enterprises inc - expects mid-single digit u.s. Commercial construction market growth in fiscal year 2018

* Fy2018 earnings per share view $3.48, revenue view $1.26 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

