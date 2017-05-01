BRIEF-Apogee to acquire window company EFCO Corp for $195 mln

May 1 (Reuters) - Apogee Enterprises Inc

* Apogee announces agreement to acquire window company, EFCO Corporation, for $195 million

* Apogee Enterprises Inc - is funding EFCO acquisition from cash and its recently expanded credit facility

* Apogee Enterprises Inc - expect to generate $10 million to $15 million in annual synergies and operational efficiencies by fiscal 2020

* Apogee Enterprises Inc expects acquisition to generate cash and be accretive to Apogee's EBITDA and EPS, excluding transaction costs, this fiscal year

* Apogee Enterprises - EFCO will be ninth independent operating unit in Apogee portfolio and reported as part of architectural framing systems segment