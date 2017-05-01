FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
BRIEF-Apogee to acquire window company EFCO Corp for $195 mln
#Market News
May 1, 2017 / 1:37 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Apogee to acquire window company EFCO Corp for $195 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - Apogee Enterprises Inc

* Apogee announces agreement to acquire window company, EFCO Corporation, for $195 million

* Apogee Enterprises Inc - is funding EFCO acquisition from cash and its recently expanded credit facility

* Apogee Enterprises Inc - expect to generate $10 million to $15 million in annual synergies and operational efficiencies by fiscal 2020

* Apogee Enterprises Inc expects acquisition to generate cash and be accretive to Apogee's EBITDA and EPS, excluding transaction costs, this fiscal year

* Says Apogee is funding EFCO acquisition from cash and its recently expanded credit facility

* Apogee Enterprises - EFCO will be ninth independent operating unit in Apogee portfolio and reported as part of architectural framing systems segment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

