FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance completes $261 mln of new investments
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 4, 2017 / 12:50 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance completes $261 mln of new investments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 4 (Reuters) - Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc:

* Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. completes $261 million of new investments and upsizes credit facilities

* Amended and restated company's master repurchase agreement with JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.

* Amendment increases borrowing capacity under master repurchase agreement from $800.0 million to $975.0 million

* Apollo - amendment extends maturity date, including extension options, from January 2019, to March 2020

* Also amended and restated company's master repurchase agreement with Deutsche Bank AG

* Apollo - amendment with deutsche bank increases borrowing capacity from $300.0 million to $450.0 million

* Apollo - amendment with Deutsche Bank extends maturity date, including extension options, from Sept 2019, to March 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.