BRIEF-Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance completes $261 mln of new investments

April 4 (Reuters) - Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc:

* Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. completes $261 million of new investments and upsizes credit facilities

* Amended and restated company's master repurchase agreement with JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.

* Amendment increases borrowing capacity under master repurchase agreement from $800.0 million to $975.0 million

* Apollo - amendment extends maturity date, including extension options, from January 2019, to March 2020

* Also amended and restated company's master repurchase agreement with Deutsche Bank AG

* Apollo - amendment with deutsche bank increases borrowing capacity from $300.0 million to $450.0 million

* Apollo - amendment with Deutsche Bank extends maturity date, including extension options, from Sept 2019, to March 2020