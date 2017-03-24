BRIEF-Synergy Pharmaceuticals announces issuance of three new patents expected to extend Trulance patent protection until 2032
* Announces issuance of three new patents expected to extend Trulance (Plecanatide) patent protection until 2032
March 24 Apollo Endosurgery Inc:
* Apollo Endosurgery - in March 2017, co informed by department of justice that co is a subject in federal false claims act investigation
* Apollo Endosurgery-government's investigation concerns whether there has been or is violation of false claims act related to marketing of lap-band system
* Apollo Endosurgery - believe investigation covers period before and after our acquisition of obesity intervention division of Allergan in Dec. 2013
* Apollo Endosurgery-possible that foregoing matter could result in material adverse effect on business,reputation,results of operation,financial condition Source text: (bit.ly/2ne6RqR) Further company coverage:
* Announces issuance of three new patents expected to extend Trulance (Plecanatide) patent protection until 2032
* Neuralstem expands phase 1 safety trial of NSI-566 neural stem cells in spinal injury