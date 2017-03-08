FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Apollo Endosurgery reports Q4 revenue $15.4 million
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
March 8, 2017 / 9:20 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Apollo Endosurgery reports Q4 revenue $15.4 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 8 (Reuters) - Apollo Endosurgery Inc

* Reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 revenue fell 7 percent to $15.4 million

* Qtrly loss per share $35.01

* On March 7, 2017 Apollo entered into an additional amendment with Athyrium to modify terms of its senior secured credit facility

* As part of new amendment, minimum cash balance requirement of $8.0 million was eliminated & Apollo made additional principal repayment of $7.0 million

* In conjunction with amendment, Athyrium waived all prepayment premiums and exit fees on $7.0 million principal repayment

* In conjunction with amendment, Apollo's exposure to certain financial covenants of senior secured credit facility was reduced Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.