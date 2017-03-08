BRIEF-Apollo Endosurgery reports Q4 revenue $15.4 million

March 8 (Reuters) - Apollo Endosurgery Inc

* Reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 revenue fell 7 percent to $15.4 million

* Qtrly loss per share $35.01

* On March 7, 2017 Apollo entered into an additional amendment with Athyrium to modify terms of its senior secured credit facility

* As part of new amendment, minimum cash balance requirement of $8.0 million was eliminated & Apollo made additional principal repayment of $7.0 million

* In conjunction with amendment, Athyrium waived all prepayment premiums and exit fees on $7.0 million principal repayment

* In conjunction with amendment, Apollo's exposure to certain financial covenants of senior secured credit facility was reduced Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: