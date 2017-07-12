July 12 Apollo Endosurgery Inc:

* Apollo Endosurgery Inc reports preliminary unaudited financial estimates for the second quarter of 2017

* Sees Q2 non-GAAP revenue up 2 to 4 percent

* Total GAAP revenue is estimated to be in range of $16.9 million to $17.1 million for three months ended June 30, 2017​

* Preliminary total non-gaap revenue is estimated to be in range of $16.6 million to $16.8 million for three months ended June 30, 2017

* Sees preliminary total gaap operating loss to be in range of $5.5 million to $6.0 million for three months ended June 30, 2017