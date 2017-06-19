June 19 Apollo Global Management Llc

* Apollo global management-affiliated funds and ontario teachers’ agree to acquire a controlling interest in careerbuilder

* Apollo global management - deal includes committed financing from credit suisse, barclays, deutsche bank, citigroup global markets and goldman sachs & co. Llc

* Apollo global management llc - proposed transaction is expected to close in q3 of 2017