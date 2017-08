Aug 2 (Reuters) - Apollo Global Management Llc:

* Qtrly economic net income per share $0.46

* Apollo Global Management LLC qtrly total revenue $660.4 million versus $432.9 million

* quarter-End AUM of $231.8 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.46, revenue view $459.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S