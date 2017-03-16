FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Apollo Global says units, Athene Holding amend investment management fees arrangements
March 16, 2017 / 10:29 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Apollo Global says units, Athene Holding amend investment management fees arrangements

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Apollo Global Management LLC:

* Apollo Global Management LLC -on March 15,units of co,Athene Holding Ltd agreed to amend certain fee arrangements in place relating to investment management fees

* Apollo Global Management LLC -company and Athene have agreed on a new fee framework that results in a lower level of fees for Athene as it scales

* Apollo Global Management LLC -Athene holding and co agreed to a fee of 0.30% per year on all assets that co manages in accounts owned by Athene in U.S. and Bermuda

* Apollo Global Management LLC - will earn 0.40% per annum on all assets related to North America accounts explicitly sub-advised by co up to $10 billion

* Apollo Global Management LLC -will earn 0.35% per annum on assets related to North America accounts explicitly sub-advised by co over $10 billion to $12.7 billion Source text: (bit.ly/2mvvhdo) Further company coverage:

