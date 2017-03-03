FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Apollo Hospitals Enterprise to consider and approve allotment of NCDs worth 2 bln rupees
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
March 3, 2017 / 12:18 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Apollo Hospitals Enterprise to consider and approve allotment of NCDs worth 2 bln rupees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 3 (Reuters) - Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

* To consider and approve the allotment of NCDs worth 2 billion rupees Source text: [Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited has informed the Exchange that a meeting of the Debenture Allotment Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 7th March 2017 inter alia to consider and approve the allotment of 2000 secured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures of face value of Rs. 10 lakhs each aggregating to Rs. 200 crores to Institutional Investors/Banks/Financial Institutions on a private placement basis] Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.