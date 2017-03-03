BRIEF-Apollo Hospitals Enterprise to consider and approve allotment of NCDs worth 2 bln rupees

March 3 (Reuters) - Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

* To consider and approve the allotment of NCDs worth 2 billion rupees Source text: [Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited has informed the Exchange that a meeting of the Debenture Allotment Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 7th March 2017 inter alia to consider and approve the allotment of 2000 secured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures of face value of Rs. 10 lakhs each aggregating to Rs. 200 crores to Institutional Investors/Banks/Financial Institutions on a private placement basis]