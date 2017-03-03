FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Apollo rejects accusations related to Carige asset acquisition
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 3, 2017 / 5:49 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Apollo rejects accusations related to Carige asset acquisition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 3 (Reuters) - Banca Carige:

* Insurance Amissima, controlled by U.S. private equity firm Apollo, says it rejects accusations by the board of Banca Carige related to its acquisition of the bank's insurance assets

* Amissima says has filed a request for damages for over 200 million euros

* Amissima says allegations in documents prepared for the bank shareholders' meeting on March 28, which is due to vote whether to proceed against Apollo, are "misleading"

* Amissima says that bank could face serious economic consequences should its shareholders vote in favour of suing Apollo's executives over the bank's insurance assets acquisition Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.