3 months ago
BRIEF-Apollo Tourism & Leisure to acquire Kratzmann Caravans and Clint's Caravan warehouse
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
May 8, 2017 / 11:00 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Apollo Tourism & Leisure to acquire Kratzmann Caravans and Clint's Caravan warehouse

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Apollo Tourism & Leisure Ltd:

* Binding agreement to acquire all assets of Kratzmann Caravans and Clint's Caravan warehouse for approximately A$15.6 million

* Kratzmanns acquisition is earnings accretive on a FY17 12 month pro forma basis and is expected to be earnings accretive into FY18

* Canadream acquisition is earnings accretive on FY17 12 month pro forma basis & expects to be earnings accretive on 12 mnth basis into FY18

* Conducting a fully underwritten non-renounceable entitlement offer to raise approximately A$40.3 million

* Says it is on track to exceed prospectus FY17 pro forma forecast NPAT by 5% - 10% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

