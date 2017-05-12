BRIEF-Appaloosa LP takes share stake in Snap Inc and GM, ups share stake in Yahoo

May 12 (Reuters) - Appaloosa LP:

* Appaloosa LP takes share stake of 100,000 class A shares in Snap Inc - SEC filing

* Appaloosa LP takes share stake of 534,327 shares in AK Steel Holding Corp

* Appaloosa LP ups share stake in Yahoo Inc by 63.0 percent to 2.2 million shares

* Appaloosa LP ups share stake in Kinder Morgan Inc by 29.7 percent to 5.3 million shares

* Appaloosa LP cuts share stake in Mylan NV by 42.0 percent to 1.9 million shares

* Appaloosa LP takes share stake of 5.2 million shares in GM

* Appaloosa LP - change in holdings are as of March 31, 2017 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of Dec 31, 2016 Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2017: (bit.ly/2r9xUnP)

Source text for quarter ended Dec. 31, 2016: (bit.ly/2kQkMDQ)