May 26 (Reuters) - Appen Ltd

* Board declared a final dividend of 3.0 cents per share

* Full year EBITDA was $17.2 mln, up 24 pct on FY2015 EBITDA of $13.8 mln

* Full year total revenue was $111.0 mln, an increase of 34 pct on FY2015 revenue of $82.7 mln