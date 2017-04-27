BRIEF-New Gold announces pricing of $300 mln senior notes offering
* New Gold announces pricing of $300 million senior notes offering
April 27 (Reuters) -
* appian corp files for IPO of up to $86.3 million - sec filing
* Appian Corp files to issue its class a common stock in the ipo
* Appian Corp - Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, and Barclays among underwriters to IPO
* Appian Corp says it has applied to list its class a common stock on the nasdaq under the symbol "APPN" Source text: (bit.ly/2oQM0tD)
* New Gold announces pricing of $300 million senior notes offering
MEXICO CITY, May 4 Suspected oil thieves killed at least four soldiers in two separate incidents in the central Mexican state of Puebla, the army said on Thursday, as emboldened organized crime moves deeper into the lucrative trade.