April 27 (Reuters) -

* appian corp files for IPO of up to $86.3 million - sec filing

* Appian Corp files to issue its class a common stock in the ipo

* Appian Corp - Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, and Barclays among underwriters to IPO

* Appian Corp says it has applied to list its class a common stock on the nasdaq under the symbol "APPN" Source text: (bit.ly/2oQM0tD)