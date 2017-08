May 12 (Reuters) - Apple Inc-

* Apple awards Corning first advanced manufacturing fund investment

* Apple Inc - Apple has committed to investing at least $1 billion with us-based companies as part of fund

* Apple Inc - Corning Incorporated will receive $200 million from apple's new advanced manufacturing fund

* Apple Inc - investment will support corning's research and development, capital equipment needs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: