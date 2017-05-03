GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks shrug off cyber attack, N. Korea threat to hit 2-yr high
* Markets dismiss cyber attack threat as disruption appears limited
May 3 (Reuters) -
* Apple CEO Tim Cook says we are putting $1 billion in advance manufacturing fund - CNBC
* Markets dismiss cyber attack threat as disruption appears limited
May 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 12 points at 7,447 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * BHP: One of the last reminders of a merger 16 years ago that created the world's biggest mining house will be erased on Monday when BHP Billiton , changes its name back to just BHP. * BHP Billiton, Chief Executive Andrew Mackenzie, batting off an attack by activist funds, will tell investors in Barcelona next week that the top global miner can pump mo
* Saudis, Russia to "do whatever it takes" to re-balance market