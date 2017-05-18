FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Apple files for Euro notes offering of up to 2.5 billion
May 18, 2017 / 9:11 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Apple files for Euro notes offering of up to 2.5 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) - Apple Inc

* Files for Euro notes offering of up to 2.5 billion - sec filing

* Apple Inc says offering €1.25 billion of 0.875% notes due 2025 and €1.25 billion of 1.375% notes due 2029

* Says notes will be issued only in minimum denominations of €100,000 and integral multiples of €1,000 in excess thereof

* Apple inc says Goldman Sachs & Co Llc, barclays, Deutsche Bank, BofA Merrill Lynch and JPMorgan are joint book-running managers for Euro notes offering Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2q1lCx1) Further company coverage:

