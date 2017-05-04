BRIEF-Apple Hospitality REIT Q1 net income per share $0.15

May 4 (Reuters) - Apple Hospitality REIT Inc:
* Apple Hospitality REIT Inc reports results of operations for first quarter 2017
* Qtrly comparable hotels revpar grew by 1.4 percent
* Qtrly net income per share $ 0.15
* Sees FY adjusted EBITDA between $430 million to $450 million
* Qtrly net income $ 34.3 million versus $ 34.6 million
* Sees FY net income between $209 million to $232 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S