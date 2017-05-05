BRIEF-Cheetah Mobile reports Q1 earnings per share ads $0.09
* Cheetah Mobile announces first quarter 2017 unaudited consolidated financial results
May 5 Apple Inc:
* Apple Inc publishes 2016 Conflict Minerals report
* Says in 2016 all smelters in its supply chain participated in an independent third-party conflict minerals audit
* Says as of Dec 31, 2016, 96% of smelters in Apple’s supply chain had completed their audit and 4% were in the process of completing one
* Says at end of 2016 there were 250 smelters in its supply chain providing minerals used in its products including gold, coltan, cassiterite, wolframite, tantalum, tin, and tungsten
* Says urged smelters in its supply chain to complete the audit process & removed those unwilling to participate in an independent third-party conflict minerals audit
* Says in 2016, it directed removal of 22 smelters not willing to participate in or complete conflict minerals audit by company's deadline
* Says believes continued pressure on smelters removed from supply chain previously for not participating in audit led to some smelters joining such programs in 2016
* Says in 2016, reviewed over 1,300 incidents, including human rights and security concerns, from reports generated through mining-industry body ITRI, local NGOs, and other reports
* Says 15 incidents potentially linked to smelters in supply chain occurred in which potential members of “armed groups” – as defined by Apple - were alleged to be involved
* Says with respect to the 15 incidents identified, it has not to date been able to determine whether conflict minerals were included in Apple’s products
* Says as of filing date of report, not all incidents in 2016 have been publicly reported, fully traced to minerals associated with smelters, resolved, or remediated
* Says in 2016, Apple continued its commitment to responsible sourcing of artisanal gold
* Says is supporting efforts to overcome challenges in exporting responsible artisanal gold from The Democratic Republic of the Congo to a major gold refiner
* Says continued to engage gold industry stakeholders, including banking and jewelry industry groups, for responsible gold sourcing
* Says company believes that all stakeholders in African Great Lakes region will need to heighten efforts to implement comprehensive due diligence programs Source text - (bit.ly/2pNb6Ll) Further company coverage:
