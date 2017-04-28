BRIEF-Apple International plans business and capital alliance with Isuzu Motors Ltd

April 28 (Reuters) - Apple International Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to form a business and capital alliance with Isuzu Motors Ltd

* Says the two entities will mainly cooperate in vehicle maintenance and repair business and second-hand car sales business

* The company plans to issue 1.38 million shares via private placement to Isuzu Motors on May 31, and will raise 401.6 million yen in total

* Isuzu Motors will own 9.97 percent stake in co after transaction

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/y8USMB

