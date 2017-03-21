FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Apple introduces Clips for creating videos
March 21, 2017 / 1:28 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Apple introduces Clips for creating videos

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) - Apple Inc :

* Introduced clips, a new app that "makes it quick and fun for anyone to create expressive videos on iPhone(reg) and iPad(reg)"

* App features a design for combining video clips, photos & music into videos to share with friends through messages app or on instagram, facebook & others

* Clips will be available on the app store for free beginning in april

* Clips is compatible with iphone 5s & later, new 9.7-inch ipad, all ipad air(reg) and ipad pro(reg) models, ipad mini(tm) 2 & later, & ipod touch(reg) 6th gen Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

