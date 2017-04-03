FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Applied Materials says issued notice to redeem all of 7.125 pct senior notes due 2017
April 3, 2017 / 8:53 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Applied Materials says issued notice to redeem all of 7.125 pct senior notes due 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 3 (Reuters) - Applied Materials Inc

* Applied Materials - on April 3, issued notice to redeem all of 7.125 pct senior notes due 2017 of which $200 million aggregate principal amount is outstanding

* Applied Materials Inc - notes will be redeemed in accordance with their terms on May 4, 2017 - SEC filing

* Applied Materials - intends to use portion of net proceeds from issuance of its senior unsecured notes on March 31, 2017 to fund redemption of notes Source text: (bit.ly/2ouSIJp) Further company coverage:

