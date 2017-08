April 4 (Reuters) - Applied Optoelectronics Inc

* Applied Optoelectronics-On March 29, co's Chinese unit received notice of release related to land use rights, buildings pledged as collateral for credit facilities

* Applied Optoelectronics -Credit facilities previously provided by China Construction Bank to co's Chinese unit,co's Taiwan branch have been terminated Source text: [bit.ly/2nH578R] Further company coverage: