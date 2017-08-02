BRIEF-Approach Resources Q2 loss per share $0.10

1 Min Read
Aug 2 (Reuters) - Approach Resources Inc
* Approach Resources Inc. reports second quarter 2017 results, resumes production growth
* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP loss per share $0.11 excluding items
* Q2 loss per share $0.10
* Q2 revenue $25 million versus I/B/E/S view $26 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Approach Resources Inc - expect Q3 production to average approximately 11.8-12.0 MBOE/D
* Approach Resources Inc qtrly total production 11.9 MBOE/D versus 12.6 MBOE/D
* Approach Resources Inc qtrly total production 1,080 MBOE versus 1,148 MBOE
* Approach Resources Inc qtrly total oil, NGL and gas sales including derivative impact $24.97 million versus $23.8 million