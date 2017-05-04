BRIEF-Approach Resources reports Q1 revenue $26.4 million

May 4 (Reuters) - Approach Resources Inc

* Approach Resources Inc. reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 loss per share $2.00

* Q1 revenue $26.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $25.8 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP loss per share $0.11

* Approach Resources Inc qtrly production was 11.4 mboe/d

* Approach Resources Inc - Expect to resume production growth in Q2 2017, with average daily production of approximately 11.7 mboe/d

* Approach Resources Inc - Have secured a dedicated frac services crew for up to 30 wells over next two years