FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Approach Resources reports Q1 revenue $26.4 million
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Reuters Focus
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 4, 2017 / 9:04 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Approach Resources reports Q1 revenue $26.4 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Approach Resources Inc

* Approach Resources Inc. reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 loss per share $2.00

* Q1 revenue $26.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $25.8 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP loss per share $0.11

* Approach Resources Inc qtrly production was 11.4 mboe/d

* Approach Resources Inc - Expect to resume production growth in Q2 2017, with average daily production of approximately 11.7 mboe/d

* Approach Resources Inc - Have secured a dedicated frac services crew for up to 30 wells over next two years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.