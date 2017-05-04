FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
BRIEF-Apptio reports Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $0.08
#Market News
May 4, 2017 / 9:07 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Apptio reports Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $0.08

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Apptio Inc

* Apptio announces results for the first quarter of 2017

* Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $0.08

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.17

* Q1 revenue $43.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $42.4 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $43.5 million to $44 million

* Apptio Inc sees Q2 of 2017 non-GAAP operating loss between $4.5 and $5.0 million

* Apptio Inc sees full year 2017 non-GAAP operating loss between $15.0 and $17.0 million

* Q2 revenue view $43.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2017 revenue view $179.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

