BRIEF-Nu Skin Enterprises appoints Mark Lawrence as CFO
* Nu skin Enterprises appoints Mark Lawrence as chief financial officer
Feb 28 Apranga APB
* Fy 2016 turnover at 172.6 million euros ($182.61 million) versus 158.7 million euros year ago
* Fy 2016 net profit at 11.1 million euros versus 10.4 million euros year ago
* Fy 2016 EBITDA at 19.5 million euros up 6.2 percent versus year ago
bit.ly/2lQSkkd
($1 = 0.9452 euros)
* H&R Block reports market share gains in first half of tax season; announces fiscal 2017 third quarter results
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.12per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: