May 4, 2017 / 6:58 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-April Group diversifies its business in Brazil with the acquisition of Public Broker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - April SA:

* Reg-April: the April Group diversifies its business in Brazil with the acquisition of Public Broker

* Extends its operations in Brazil to group private insurance by acquiring a 60 pct ty stake in Public Broker

* APRIL purchased 60 pct of shares in Public Broker, while the remaining 40 pct will be kept by its founding partners, who will retain their existing positions at the company. The transaction was financed with group cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

