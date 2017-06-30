June 30 APT Satellite Holdings Ltd:
* On 26 June, APT Satellite Company received summons and
complaint filed by Fashion Television LLC as plaintiff against
APT HK
* Plaintiff claimed it operates "Fashion Television" channel
and procured trademark registrations for terms such as "Fashion
Television" and "Fashion TV"
* Summons and complaint filed in Supreme Court of State of
New York, County Of New York
* Summons and complaint in respect of action for
contributory trademark infringement and vicarious trademark
infringement
* Plaintiff sought, among others, order requiring APT HK to
account for and pay over to plaintiff damages in amount of
US$12.2 mln
* "Co intends to vigorously defend such claims"
Source text: (bit.ly/2tvr69g)
