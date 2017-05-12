FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Aptevo Therapeutics reports Q1 loss per share $0.48
May 12, 2017 / 1:12 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Aptevo Therapeutics reports Q1 loss per share $0.48

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Aptevo Therapeutics Inc

* Aptevo Therapeutics reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.48

* Aptevo Therapeutics Inc - total product sales revenue was $7.4 million for first three months ended march 31, 2017, compared to $7.9 million

* Aptevo Therapeutics Inc - Aptevo and midcap financial trust agreed to amend a credit agreement initially executed in august 2016

* Aptevo Therapeutics Inc - amendment extends time period through which company can draw second tranche from august 2017 to march 2018

* Aptevo Therapeutics - amendment modifies minimum net commercial product revenue requirements which co is required to achieve on a rolling twelve-month basis

* Aptevo Therapeutics Inc - amendment increases exit fee from 5.75 percent for repayment or prepayment to 6.75 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

