March 2 (Reuters) - APX Group Inc:

* APX Group Holdings Inc reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 results

* Q4 revenue rose 16.9 percent to $204.5 million

* APX Group Inc - added 39,805 net new smart home subscribers in Q4 of 2016, a 20.0% increase compared to 33,162 in Q4 of 2015

* APX Group Inc qtrly average revenue per user $ 54.92 versus $ 55.27

* APX Group Inc qtrly net loss $ 62.4 million versus $ 45.1 million