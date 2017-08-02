FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Aqua America Q2 earnings per share $0.34
August 2, 2017 / 8:54 PM / 15 minutes ago

BRIEF-Aqua America Q2 earnings per share $0.34

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Aqua America Inc:

* Aqua America reports financial results for second quarter

* Q2 earnings per share $0.34

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $203.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $208.3 million

* Says company expects to invest more than $450 million in 2017 and more than $1.2 billion through 2019

* Says Aqua America continues to affirm guidance for 2017, which remains unchanged from last quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

