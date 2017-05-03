BRIEF-SNC-Lavalin says no plan to increase offer for WS Atkins
* Snc-Lavalin bidco announces that offer price is final and will not be increased
May 3 Aqua America Inc
* Aqua America reports earnings for first quarter
* Reaffirms FY 2017 earnings per share view $1.34 to $1.39
* Q1 earnings per share $0.28
* Q1 revenue $187.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $195 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Aqua America Inc - Expects to invest more than $450 million in 2017 and more than $1.2 billion through 2019
* Aqua America Inc - Continues to affirm guidance for 2017, which remains unchanged from Q4 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 15 Gold producer Eldorado Gold Corp has agreed to buy the remaining shares of Integra Gold Corp , to expand its mining opportunities in the Eastern Abitibi region of Canada.
BEIJING, May 15 Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday urged major multilateral institutions to join his new Belt and Road Initiative, stressing the importance of rejecting protectionism in seeking global economic growth.