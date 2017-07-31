FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 hours ago
BRIEF-Aqua Metals announces change to executive management team
#BankBust
#TrumpBump
#NorthKorea
#Russia
#Venezuela
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Trump Bump: Court fights draw big money into attorney general races
Politics
Trump Bump: Court fights draw big money into attorney general races
How China’s biggest bank got ensnared in laundering probe
Reuters Investigates
How China’s biggest bank got ensnared in laundering probe
Los Angeles to host 2028 Summer Olympics
Sports
Los Angeles to host 2028 Summer Olympics
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 31, 2017 / 8:14 PM / 3 hours ago

BRIEF-Aqua Metals announces change to executive management team

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Aqua Metals Inc

* Aqua Metals announces change to executive management team

* Aqua Metals Inc - ‍Mark Weinswig has joined executive team and will become chief financial officer, effective august 10, 2017​

* Aqua Metals Inc - Weinswig will succeed Thomas Murphy​

* Aqua Metals Inc - ‍murphy will continue as a consultant to company on a number of matters and to ensure a smooth transition​

* Aqua Metals Inc - ‍Weinswig joins from emcore where he served as CFO from 2010 to 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.