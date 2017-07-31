BRIEF-Aqua Metals announces change to executive management team

1 Min Read
July 31 (Reuters) - Aqua Metals Inc
* Aqua Metals announces change to executive management team
* Aqua Metals Inc - Mark Weinswig has joined executive team and will become chief financial officer, effective august 10, 2017
* Aqua Metals Inc - Weinswig will succeed Thomas Murphy
* Aqua Metals Inc - murphy will continue as a consultant to company on a number of matters and to ensure a smooth transition
* Aqua Metals Inc - Weinswig joins from emcore where he served as CFO from 2010 to 2016