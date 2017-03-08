FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 8, 2017 / 4:49 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Aquion Energy files voluntary petition under Chapter 11 to target sale of assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 8 (Reuters) - Aquion Energy Inc :

* Aquion Energy Inc files voluntary petition under chapter 11 to target a sale of assets

* Immediately preceding chapter 11 filing, company retrenched to a core research and development team by terminating approximately 80% of its personnel

* In coming weeks, Aquion will be working to secure a bidder to purchase substantially all of its operating assets

* Company has been unable to raise growth capital needed to continue operating as a going concern

* In coming weeks, Aquion will be working to secure a bidder to purchase substantially all of its operating assets

