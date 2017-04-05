FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Aralez reports reduction in U.S. sales force
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 5, 2017 / 11:05 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Aralez reports reduction in U.S. sales force

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 5 (Reuters) - Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Aralez announces reduction in U.S. Sales force and cost savings program

* Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc - 32 pct reduction in U.S. sales force

* Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc - reduction in sales force is expected to reduce current annual run rate of operating expenses by approximately $7.5 million

* Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc - sales force restructuring is expected to yield savings for 2017 and beyond

* Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc - strategic realignment of resources with an emphasis on zontivity launch

* Aralez Pharmaceuticals says as a result of sales force reduction, anticipates it will incur cash severance costs of approximately $0.6 million in q2 of 2017

* Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc - company intends to communicate details of the plan in its q1 2017 earnings release to be issued in early may 2017

* Aralez Pharma- plan includes realignment of certain financial resources to support phased launch of zontivity that is expected to begin in mid-april

* Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc says is in process of finalizing its overall cost savings plan

* Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc - cost savings plan includes significant decrease in marketing spend on yosprala

* Aralez Pharma-has begun other initiatives expected to reduce spending across business, some of which were already assumed in previously issued financial guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.