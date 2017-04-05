BRIEF-Aralez reports reduction in U.S. sales force

April 5 (Reuters) - Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Aralez announces reduction in U.S. Sales force and cost savings program

* Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc - 32 pct reduction in U.S. sales force

* Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc - reduction in sales force is expected to reduce current annual run rate of operating expenses by approximately $7.5 million

* Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc - sales force restructuring is expected to yield savings for 2017 and beyond

* Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc - strategic realignment of resources with an emphasis on zontivity launch

* Aralez Pharmaceuticals says as a result of sales force reduction, anticipates it will incur cash severance costs of approximately $0.6 million in q2 of 2017

* Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc - company intends to communicate details of the plan in its q1 2017 earnings release to be issued in early may 2017

* Aralez Pharma- plan includes realignment of certain financial resources to support phased launch of zontivity that is expected to begin in mid-april

* Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc says is in process of finalizing its overall cost savings plan

* Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc - cost savings plan includes significant decrease in marketing spend on yosprala

* Aralez Pharma-has begun other initiatives expected to reduce spending across business, some of which were already assumed in previously issued financial guidance