3 months ago
BRIEF-Aramark reports Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.45
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
May 9, 2017 / 10:37 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Aramark reports Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.45

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Aramark:

* Aramark reports second quarter 2017 earnings and increases 2017 outlook

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.45

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.90 to $2.00 including items

* Q2 revenue $3.6 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.63 billion

* Aramark - continues to expect full-year free cash flow of greater than $350 million

* Aramark - improved FY outlook is due to lower interest and tax-related expenses

* Aramark - qtrly earnings per share attributable to aramark stockholders $0.28

* Aramark - outlook for 2017 adjusted EPS includes 2 cents of currency headwind Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

