March 13 (Reuters) - Aratana Therapeutics Inc

* Aratana Therapeutics reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 loss per share $0.64

* Q4 revenue $292,000

Aratana Therapeutics Inc - expects cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments will fund operations and debt obligations through March 31, 2018