4 months ago
BRIEF-Aratana Therapeutics provides update on Entyce
April 25, 2017 / 8:57 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Aratana Therapeutics provides update on Entyce

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Aratana Therapeutics Inc-

* Aratana Therapeutics provides update on Entyce®

* Aratana-Recently met with U.S. Food and drug administration center for veterinary medicine regarding proposed manufacturing transfer of entyce

* Believes that it is in agreement with cvm on how to proceed

* Aratana Therapeutics Inc - if submission is approved, aratana believes it would be able to make entyce commercially available by fall of 2017

* Aratana therapeutics inc - intends to resubmit required prior approval submission in coming weeks relating to entyce

* Says believes it would be able to make entyce commercially available by fall of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

