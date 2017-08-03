FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Aratana Therapeutics reports Q2 loss per share $0.26
August 3, 2017 / 8:51 PM / in 24 minutes

BRIEF-Aratana Therapeutics reports Q2 loss per share $0.26

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Aratana Therapeutics Inc-

* Aratana Therapeutics reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 loss per share $0.26

* Q2 revenue $5.2 million

* Aratana Therapeutics - ‍as of June 30, co had about $80.7 million in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments​

* Aratana Therapeutics Inc - ‍for full year 2017, company continues to estimate operating expenses of approximately $45 million​

* Aratana-‍believes existing cash,cash equivalents,short-term investments,restricted cash allow co to fund current operating plan, through at least 2018​

* Aratana Therapeutics Inc - ‍company's current operating plan contemplates launch of entyce by fall of 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

