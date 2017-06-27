Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 27
ZURICH, June 27 Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:
June 27 ARBONIA AG:
* HAS SOLD LAST COMPANY WITHIN COATINGS BUSINESS UNIT. SWISS INVESTMENT COMPANY HELVETICA CAPITAL AG (HELVETICA) IS ACQUIRING INDUSTRIELACK GROUP (ILAG) RETROSPECTIVELY, AS OF 1 JANUARY 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
ZURICH, June 27 Novartis's generics unit Sandoz said the European Commission approved Erelzi, its biosimilar to Amgen's Enbrel, to treat inflammatory diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, and psoriatic arthritis.