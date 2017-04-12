BRIEF-Pacific Ethanol files for mixed shelf of up to $175 mln
* Pacific Ethanol Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $175 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ofYI45) Further company coverage:
April 12 Arbor Realty Trust Inc:
* Arbor Realty Trust Inc - On April 11, 2017, units issued $279,000,000 principal amount of investment grade-rated notes
* Arbor Realty Trust-proceeds of sale of notes to be used to repay borrowings under co's current credit facilities, fund future loans and investments
* Arbor Realty Trust Inc-with issuance of notes,unit issued and sold preferred shares with a notional amount of $81 million to third consolidated unit of co
* Arbor Realty Trust Inc- each class of notes will mature at par on April 15, 2027, unless redeemed or repaid prior thereto Source text:(bit.ly/2o7tPi1) Further company coverage:
(Add background, details, table) NEW YORK, April 14 Speculators rebuilt their bullish bet on the U.S. dollar earlier this week, raising net longs from a five-week low, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. Speculators had scaled back bullish dollar bets on doubts about U.S. President Donald Trump's ability to deliver on his pledges of tax cuts and infrastructure spending in the wake of his and the Republicans'