May 5 Arbor Realty Trust Inc

* Arbor Realty Trust reports first quarter 2017 results and increases quarterly dividend to $0.18 per share

* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.33

* Qtrly net interest income $14.1 million versus $13.1 million

* Qtrly diluted FFO per share $ 0.32

* Q1 FFO per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: