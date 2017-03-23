March 23 Arbuthnot Banking Group Plc -
* Total dividend 356 pence per share
* FY return on equity 88 pct
* Final dividend 18 pence per share
* FY underlying pre-tax profit on continuing operations 0.2
million pounds versus loss of 2.6 million pounds year ago
* Special dividends paid in year 325 pence per share
* FY final dividend per share 18 pence versus 17 pence year
ago
* FY net assets per share 1534 pence
* FY EPS 1127.2 pence
* As at Dec. 31, loans and advances to customers 758.8
million pounds versus 1.58 billion pounds year ago
* As at Dec. 31, customer deposits 997.6 million pounds
versus 1.93 billion pounds year ago
* Short term global economic outlook remains uncertain
* Remain optimistic for future prospects
